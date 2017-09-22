Ryan International School murder case: Gurugram police summons Pintos

The Gurugram Police on Friday summoned owners of Ryan International School for interrogation on 26th September in connection with murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur on school campus on September 8.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pintos, failed to get protection from arrest as the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to Haryana on their request for bail and posted the case to Monday.

Ryan Pinto, the CEO of Ryan International, and his parents Augustine and Grace Pinto, the founders, had gone to the High Court last week requesting anticipatory bail.

On September 8, Pradyuman Thakur, a Class 2 student was found dead inside a toilet of Ryan International School with his throat slit after he visited a toilet near his classroom. A school bus conductor believed to be present in the toilet when the boy entered and caught in security footage leaving it, has been arrested.

The school has been accused of serious lapses in security.

The schoolboy's murder jolted the nation and has led to a series of security measures recommended for schools across the country.

The killing is being investigated by the CBI after Pradyuman's parents alleged that the police investigation was not up to the mark.

OneIndia News