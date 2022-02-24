Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to hold meeting

Russia-Ukraine War: Which country is on which side?

New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The meeting will also discuss ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices, a Reuters report said.

Ukraine has said that the Russian military vehicles have crossed into the country at multiple locations.

The vehicles are said to have crossed in from various places including Belarus in the north and Crimea in the south. There are also crossings that have taken place the east, in the region of Kharkiv and Luhansk. Russia, according to Ukraine's border service opened fire with artillery before sending the military vehicles across.

A report in the BBC said that the evidence so far suggests that the attack is coming from every direction.

Meanwhile Ukraine said that 7 people have died since the military action by Russia began earlier today.

Russia on the other hand said that it has surpassed Ukraine's air defence. It also said that Ukraine's border forces put up no resistance to Russian units.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 17:00 [IST]