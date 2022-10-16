YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rupee not sliding, dollar strengthening incessantly: Nirmala Sitharaman

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the performance of the rupee, saying it is not sliding but the US dollar is strengthening incessantly.

    Addressing a press conference in Washington DC Sitharaman said, "The rupee is not sliding, the dollar is strengthening incessantly...All other currencies are performing against the dollar."

    Rupee not sliding, dollar strengthening incessantly: Nirmala Sitharaman
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The finance minister added that the Indian rupee has performed better than any other emerging market currency.

    RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for specific use casesRBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for specific use cases

    "Dollar is strengthening incessantly. So obviously, all other currencies are performing against the strengthening dollar. I am not talking about technicalities but it is a matter of fact India's rupee probably has withstood this dollar rate going up...I think the Indian rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies," said Sitharaman.

    "Efforts are being made by the RBI to ensure there is not too much volatility... It is not (for the RBI) to intervene in the market to fix the value of the rupee," said Sitharaman.

    Sitharaman's remarks comes even after the rupee fell to an all-time low of 82.68 against the US dollar during early trade on Monday.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Know all about
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    The rupee fell by 8 paise to close at 82.32 against the US dollar on Friday amid a firm greenback overseas and sliding crude oil prices.

    Comments

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News  

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X