Rupee hits fresh low, now at 72.30 against US dollar

By
    New Delhi, Sep 10: The Indian rupee hit another record low of 72.18 by falling 45 paise against the US dollar.

    Representational Image

    The currency is currently trading at 72.30 as compared to the US dollar. The currency is one of Asia's worst performers, losing 12 percent this year.

    The Indian currency has been one of the worst performers in the Asian region, losing nearly 13 per cent this year.

    However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had attributed the fall in rupee to global factors and stressed that the domestic unit was better off as compared to other currencies.

    Jaitley further said the dollar has strengthened against almost every other currency and added that the rupee has consistently either strengthened or remained in a range.

    The minister further said eventually the inherent strength of the Indian economy has to play a very important role and expressed confidence that fluctuation in the currency market will come down.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 10:59 [IST]
