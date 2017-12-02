Rupani swings into action to help ‘martyr's daughter' after Rahul's criticism

Thanks to upcoming elections in Gujarat that the martyred soldier's daughter, who was dragged by police officers during an election rally of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, got justice.

Rupal Tadvi had been protesting for the last several years, alleging that the government did not give a piece of land promised to her family after her father Ashok Tadvi, who she claimed was martyred while serving in the BSF.

At Rupani's rally, Tadvi rushed towards the stage, shouting, "I want to meet him..I want to meet him." The woman was stopped by the police. A video had surfaced in which a group of police officers could allegedly be seen manhandling a woman.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi posted the video and wrote on his Twitter handle, "The arrogance of BJP is at its peak. 'The ultimate patriot' Rupaniji has humiliated humanity by throwing the daughter of a martyr out of the rally. Her family has not received any help for the last 15 years, all she got was hollow promises and humiliation. Have some shame, give (her) justice."

भाजपा का घमंड अपने चरम पर है।



‘परम देशभक्त’ रुपाणीजी ने शहीद की बेटी को सभा से बाहर फिंकवा कर मानवता को शर्मसार किया।



15 साल से परिवार को मदद नहीं मिली, खोखले वादे और दुत्कार मिली। इंसाफ़ माँग रही इस बेटी को आज अपमान भी मिला।



शर्म कीजिए,न्याय दीजिए। pic.twitter.com/w8k7TYQrDt — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 1, 2017

Taking note of the matter and also ensure that Congress does not score political points over the matter, Rupani was quick to order a slew of welfare measures for the family of the girl.

श्रीमती रेखाबेन अशोकभाई तड़वी को भाजपा सरकार की ओर से 4 एकड़ ज़मीन, 10,000 रुपए मासिक पेंशन और 36,000 रुपए वार्षिक पेंशन उपलब्ध कराया गया है । इसके अलावा, उन्हें सड़क के पास की 200 वर्ग मीटर आवासीय भूखंड भी दिया जा रहा है । — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 1, 2017

