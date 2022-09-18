Rumours of leaked videos ‘false’, says Chandigarh University

Chandigarh, Sep 18: Amid row over the alleged leak of videos of the students of Chandigarh University, the university authorities on Sunday claimed that no such incident took place.

"There are rumours that 7 girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident," Chandigarh University said in a statement.

"All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which is objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend," the University added.

Amid massive protests, Mohali SP said, "So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination."

Shock gripped Punjab after objectionable videos of several women students of a private university in Mohal were posted on social media. Students held a protest on the campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past midnight.

The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media.

