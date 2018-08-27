After Pranab Mukherjee, RSS may invite Rahul Gandhi for its event next month

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is likely to invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi for an event in September, according to media reports.

The three-day intellectual meet, to be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be held from September 17-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Apart from the Congress president, several other opposition leaders, like Sitaram Yechury of the Left, are also likely to be invited.

RSS's conclave comes at a time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a continued attack on the BJP, hyphenating the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government with its ideological moorings in the RSS.

In an interaction during his Europe tour, Rahul had even compared RSS with Muslim Brotherhood.

"RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven't tried to capture India's institutions. RSS's idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world," said Rahul in London.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a Sunni Islamist organisation founded in Egypt and is considered to be a terror outfit by Russia and six west Asian nations.

Accusing the RSS of dividing the country, Rahul had said "The BJP-RSS people are dividing our own people. They are spreading hatred in our own country. Our job is to bring the people together and take the country forward and we have shown how to do it," he said.

He said that RSS men have been planted in all departments and ministries of the government and blamed it for demonetisation.

In June, the Congress was upset when former president Pranab Mukherjee, a veteran leader of the party, attended an event at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and addressed workers.