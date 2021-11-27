Rs 2 crore worth jewellery stolen during wedding in Jaipur

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: Unidentified people stole jewellery and cash worth over Rs 2 crore from a room at a five-star hotel in Jaipur while its occupants were attending a marriage function on the premises, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur where the wedding of Mumbai-based businessman Rahul Bhatia's daughter was organised.

Mr Bhatia and his family members were staying on the seventh floor and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 95,000 in cash were stolen from one of their rooms while they were attending the wedding in the hotel lawns, SHO Jawahar Circle Radharaman Gupta told news agency Press Trust of India.

"In his complaint, Rahul Bhatia has alleged that the theft took place with the connivance of the hotel staff," Gupta said, adding that the CCTV camera footage is being examined and the hotel management and staff are being questioned.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:52 [IST]