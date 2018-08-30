New Delhi, Aug 30: The RRB Group D Examination 2018 details have been released. RRB or Railway Recruitment Board has released the pattern, syllabus and the section-wise marks of the exam along with the dates for the Level 1 posts.

In an official notice (http://rrbajmer.gov.in/Upload_PDF/636709097821732676.pdf)

, the RRB announced the date of the Level 1 post recruitments is "likely to start" from 17 September, 2018. The notice said that the time, venue, and shift details for the computer-based test (CBT) will be announced 10 days prior to the exam date on an e-call letter that candidates can download from the RRB websites.

In another notice (http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/Notice_on_Section_wise_marks_CBT_02_2018.pdf), the RRB has said that candidates will have 90 minutes to complete 100 questions in the CBT. PWD candidates accompanied by a scribe will be allotted 120 minutes.

There will be 25 questions on Mathematics and General Science respectively, 30 on General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 on Current Affairs. However, "The section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers," the notice said.

RRB Group D Examination 2018 pattern:

Mathematics: Number system, BODMAS, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportions, percentages, mensuration, time and work, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, elementary statistics, square root, age calculations, calendar and clocks, pipes and cisterns, etc.

General interest and reasoning: Analogies, alphabetical and number series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, relationships, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagrams, data interpretation and sufficiency, conclusions and decision-making, similarities and differences, analytical reasoning, classification, directions, arguments and assumptions, etc.

General Science: Physics, chemistry, and life sciences.

General awareness an current affairs: General awareness on current affairs in science and technology, sports, culture, personalities, economics, politics, etc.