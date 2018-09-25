RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 released, exam on October 16

New Delhi, Sep 25: The RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 is available for download. To download the admit card one could also visit the official website.

The admit cards are now available on the official website of the RRB for candidates whose examinations have been scheduled till September 27, 2018.

The RRB uploads the admit card for candidates four days ahead of the scheduled examination.

RRB will release the exam city, date and shift intimation for candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 16, 2018, on September 30.

The Level 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) for RRB Group D recruitment will be held till December 14, 2018.

How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018:

Go to the official website

Click on the download admit card link

It will redirect to a login page

Enter your details and log in

Submit

View admit card

Take a printout