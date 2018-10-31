RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018 on this date

New Delhi, Oct 31: The RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The result will be available via regional based. Candidate appeared for Group C exam are advised to keep a close check on RRB websites to check details of result announcement.

The results are most likely to be declared on November 5, before Diwali. You can download the result region wise and you can check below for the official websites.

RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018: Region wise download:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

How to download RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018

Go to official website

Click on your region

Login using your roll number and date of birth

A PDF will appear

View result

Download result

Take a printout