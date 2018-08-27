  • search

RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 released

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 27: The RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 released

    RRRs, according to the schedule will release the ALP admit card for August 30 exams today. RRBs have been conducting ALP Computer Based Tests (CBT) for more about 47 lakh candidates who have applied 64 thousand posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and various categories of technicians (i.e. Group'C' posts) since August 9 and the tests for these recruitment will be held till September 4, 20018.

    RRBs have announced the exam date for RRB Group D recruitment CBT examinations. According to the date announced by the board chairpersons, the Group D exam is expected to begin from September 17. The exam city, admit card and detailed schedules for the exam will be released shortly, said a statement from RRBs.

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue