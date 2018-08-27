RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 released

New Delhi, Aug 27: The RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

RRRs, according to the schedule will release the ALP admit card for August 30 exams today. RRBs have been conducting ALP Computer Based Tests (CBT) for more about 47 lakh candidates who have applied 64 thousand posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and various categories of technicians (i.e. Group'C' posts) since August 9 and the tests for these recruitment will be held till September 4, 20018.

RRBs have announced the exam date for RRB Group D recruitment CBT examinations. According to the date announced by the board chairpersons, the Group D exam is expected to begin from September 17. The exam city, admit card and detailed schedules for the exam will be released shortly, said a statement from RRBs.