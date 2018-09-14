RRB ALB Technician Exam 2018 answer key, points to note while raising objections

New Delhi, Sep 14: The RRB ALB Technician Exam 2018 answer key has been released today. The same is available on the official website.

The RRB had concluded the ALP & Technician exam 2018 on September 4. The candidates who have appeared for the RRB ALP & Technician examination 2018 can raise objections against the provisional answer keys on the official website of the RRB.

The RRB released the final answer key only after evaluating the objections raised by candidates.

Keep in mind:

The objections must be submitted in English

The objections can't be edited later

Raise objections to the respective questions and their alternatives

Explain challenge properly with proper explanation or reference, otherwise, it will be discarded by the RRBs.