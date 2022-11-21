Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71K appointment letters to new recruits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits as part of the Rozgar Mela initiative via video conferencing.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said that more than 71,000 youth are being given appointment letters in more than 45 cities in India which will result in a new era of happiness for so many families.

"The Rozgar Mela of today is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

According to him, youths are the biggest strength of the nation and his government is according the highest priority to utilise their talent and energy for nation-building.

Karmayogi Bharat Technology Launched

Throwing light on the Karmayogi Bharat technology platform that is launched today, the Prime Minister informed the availability of many online courses for government officials. He emphasised a special course designed for government employees called Karamyogi Prarambh and urged the new appointees to make the most out of it. Citing its benefits, PM Modi said that it will be a great source for their skill development as well as benefit them in the days to come.

The Prime Minister touched upon the crisis created for the youth at the global level due to the pandemic and the war. He said in this difficult time also experts around the world are optimistic about India's growth trajectory.

India, a Major Force in Service Sector:PM

The Prime Minister said, as per the experts, India has become a major force in the service sector and soon it will be the manufacturing hub of the world too. While initiatives like PLI, the Prime Minister said, will play a huge role in this, the main foundation will be the youth and the skilled manpower of the country.

The PLI scheme is likely to create 60 lakh jobs, the Prime Minister informed. Campaigns, like Make in India, Vocal for local, and taking local, global, are creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment, he added.

"Possibility of new jobs in both the government and private sector is continuously increasing. More, importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages. This has reduced the compulsion of migration for the youth and they are able to play their role in the development of their area", he said.

Rozgar Mela is our endeavour to empower youth and make them the catalyst in national development. https://t.co/BKXBxO6NfX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2022

New Opportunities in Different Sectors

The Prime Minister highlighted the new opportunities created by measures in sectors ranging from startup to self-employment and space to drone.

80,000 startups are providing the youth opportunity to showcase their talent. Drones are being increasingly used in medicine, pesticide, and mapping in the Svamitva scheme and in the defence sector. This is creating new jobs for the youth, he said.

Remembering the launch of India's first space rocket by the private sector in India a few days ago, the Prime Minister lauded the decision to open up the space sector thereby creating employment opportunities for India's youth.

He also gave the example of 35 crores plus Mudra loans that have been sanctioned. The Prime Minister credited the forward push towards research and innovation and pointed out that it resulted in increased employment opportunities in the country.

