Row over Army Chief's 'political' view on CAA protest: Who said what

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday stirred up a controversy on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, saying "leaders are not those who lead masses in arson and violence".

The opposition led by the Congress attacked Gen Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31 as Army Chief, for making remarks on political issues.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," the Army Chief said at a health summit.

NEWS AT 3 PM 26th DEC, 2019

"A leader is one person who leads you in the correct direction. Gives you the right advice and then ensures that you care for the people you live," he further added.

Gen Rawat is tipped to be India's first Chief of Defence Staff who will be the single-point military adviser to the government on tri-services matters.

Yogendra Yadav on Rawat's remark "I agree with him. Yes, leaders should lead (people) in the appropriate direction. I am absolutely sure, he has the prime minister of this country in mind when talking about that," said rights activist Yogendra Yadav. Wholly against constitutional democracy, says Brijesh Kalappa "This used to happen in Pakistan and Bangladesh." Congress Spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa too slammed Gen Rawat for his remarks. "Army Chief Bipin Rawat speaking against #CAAProtests is wholly against constitutional democracy. If Army Chief is allowed to speak on political issues today, it also permits him to attempt an Army takeover tomorrow!!," he tweeted. Leadership is knowing the limits of one's office, says Owaisi AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said leadership is about knowing the limits of one's office. "It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head," he said. Leaders Not Those Who Lead Masses In Arson: Digvijay's dig at Rawat Congress leader Digvijay Singh also tweeted,"leaders Not Those Who Lead Masses In Arson": Army Chief On Citizenship Protests. I agree General Saheb but also Leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in genocide of communal violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?" In his three-year tenure as Army Chief, he faced allegations of not remaining politically neutral.