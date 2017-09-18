Rohingyas being accommodated in Bangladesh for votes: Taslima Nasreen

With close to 400,000 Rohingyas having arrived in Bangladesh since August 25, exiled Bangladeshi author Tasleema Nasreen has said that Rohingya Muslims are being accomodated for votes and not out of humanitarian concern.

Nasreen, who had to leave Bangladesh and take refuge in India for her controversial book 'Lajja', asked why PM Shiekh Hasina was silent when 'Hindus, Chakmas and Santals' were persecuted in Bangladesh.

B'desh offerd land 2shelter Rohingya.What if thse ppl wre Hindus,Buddhists,Christians,Jews but not Muslims?Shelter not 4humanity but 4votes! — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 18, 2017

Hasina is silent when Hindus,Chakmas,Santals are tortured,houses burnt down,forced to leave country. But she visits Rohingya & shed a tear! — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 18, 2017

Where shd we dump Rohingyas? If they're not here,they'll be somewhere.Neighbours can be security threat.No way 2 educate them to bcm better? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 18, 2017

According to an estimate of the United Nations (UN), around four lakh Rohingya Muslims, the embattled minority fleeing violence in Myanmar, have taken refuge in Bangladesh in the last three weeks.

Since such a massive number of people are seeking shelter in Bangladesh in such a short duration of time, the entire issue has precipitated into a humanitarian crisis. Experts warn that a large number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are facing death because of lack of food, water and shelter.

Bangladesh has called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Myanmar to address the issue.

Bangladesh earlier said it will build 14,000 new shelters to house the refugees camping on roadsides, in fields and on hills

OneIndia News