India's stand on Rohingyas gracious so far but housing them would be risky

Rohingya refugees: A problem both to India and Bangladesh

At the opening ceremony of a three-day meeting of military officials from 24 Indo-Pacific countries early this week, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the prolonged stay of more than one million Rohingya refugees in the country had become a matter of serious concern. Hasina said, "Apart from their own miseries, their prolonged presence is causing a serious impact on the economy, environment, security and socio-political stability of Bangladesh."

Observers say the gravity of the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh can be imagined from the fact that it is being talked about at a forum which is supposed to discuss disaster management, transnational crime, security issues and women's empowerment.

In 2017, there was a mass exodus of more than 700,000 Rohingyas into Bangladesh. They were forced to flee their homes in the Rakhine state of Myanmar following persecution by the Myanmar military. In total, Bangladesh today is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees. Their camps in the country are said to be running the risk of environmental hazards. The inmates therein are also said to be engaging in drug trafficking, women trafficking, and arms conflict.

Under a bilateral agreement brokered by China, some attempts were made in the past to repatriate the refugees. But they failed. The Bangladesh army and the militaries of the participating countries, including the United States, which happens to be the co-host of the gathering, Canada, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, India, China and Vietnam, must ponder over the problem seriously and find appropriate ways to address it.

India must use its diplomatic influence with Myanmar for the repatriation of Rohingyas. This would be in the interest of India. There are over 40,000 Rohingya refugees living in India. The dominant public opinion in the country is opposed to their presence.

Besides, the repatriation of the refugees to Myanmar would automatically help Prime Minister Hasina consolidate her political base in Bangladesh. Hasina has been a very close friend of India. She has taken commendable action against anti-India elements based in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Hasina has been instrumental in successfully resolving several old problems between Dacca and New Delhi. They include the exchange of conclaves and the conclusion of some long-pending land and maritime boundary agreements.

During her visit to India (September 5-8), Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had important discussions. The two sides agreed "to continue close security cooperation" over counter-terrorism, border crimes, and border management.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 9:01 [IST]