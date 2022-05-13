Rocketry - The Nambi Effect to have world premiere at Cannes

New Delhi, May 13: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released the lineup of films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The lineup includes the world premiere of R Madhavan starrer Rocketry, also directed by Madhavan. While Rocketry- The Nambi Effect will be premiered at Palais K, the other movies will be screened at the Olympia theatre. The other movies to be screened are listed below.

Rocketry-The Nambi Effect: Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is a retelling of Nambi Narayanan's life story as it unravels in an interview by the celebrated superstar and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, on a TV program. Like many great minds, Nambi is also deeply flawed, his genius and obsession earning him enemies and detractors, thus making him a compelling modern protagonist. (Hindi, English, Tamil)

Godavari: It is the story of one Nishikant Deshmukh - who lives by the banks of a river, in an old mansion with his family. Through generations NISHI and his family have been rent collectors. They own a lot of property around the old part of town. While his grandfather, Naropant, suffers from dementia, his father Nilkanth, has chosen to forget. (Marathi)

Alpha Beta Gamma: Jai's directorial career is on the uptick, though his marital life is on the rocks and he is trying to move on with his girlfriend Kaira. Mitali, his wife - wants a divorce so that she can marry her engineer boyfriend Ravi, who is sober and caring, as against her unpredictable soon-to-be ex-husband. (Hindi)

Boomba Ride: The movie is a scathing comic satire of corruption in India's rural education system - and one 8-year old boy (newcomer Indrajit Pegu, in a remarkable performance) who knows how to rig the game for himself. Inspired by a true story, the film was shot in the state of Assam on the banks of the Brahmaputra River with a mostly nonprofessional cast. (Mishing)

Dhuin: Pankaj is an aspiring actor who is making ends meet by doing street plays for the local municipality. He dreams of making it big, and along with his friend Prashant, is saving enough to move to Mumbai in a month's time. Back at his home, his family is under financial strain post the lockdown, and his retired father is now looking for a job. (Hindi Marathi)

Tree Full of Parrots: Eight year old boy Poonjan is not an ordinary boy. He earns a living by doing small jobs like fishing in the back waters and looks after his family consisting of a drunkard father, grandfather and great grandfather. His mother eloped with another person years back. (Malayalam)

