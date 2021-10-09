Robbers gangrape 20-year-old woman on Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express train; 4 arrested

Mumbai, Oct 9: A woman was raped by some robbers on board the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express train between Igatpuri and Kasara railway stations in Maharashtra on the Central Railway route.

As per the reports, eight people with weapons boarded the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express sleeper coach late night on Friday in Igatpuri town and robbed of the passengers before raping the 20-year-old when the express train was traversing the ghat section.

"The accused boarded Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express at Igatpuri (Aurangabad Railway district) in sleeper bogie D-2 and started committing the crime through the Ghat area during the night," Quaiser Khalid, Mumbai GRP's Police Commissioner, gave information about the incident on Twitter.

It is reported that the robbers attacked the passengers who tried to come to the victim's rescue.

When the train reached Kasara, passengers called out for help. The officer and staff at GRP Mumbai immediately responded, he said, adding that four accused have been apprehended so far.

"The victim is twenty years old and she has been taken for medical examination by our lady officer. She is fine. We are collecting all evidences. The accused are being questioned by our team. We are checking their previous records," he said in another tweet.

The case is being investigated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and a team of the crime branch. Khalid adds that the accused had stolen property worth Rs 96,390, mostly mobile phones, from the train passengers and the cops have recovered property worth Rs 34,200 from them.

The Mumbai GRP has registered an offence against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity), 376(D) (gang rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to any woman or abetment of such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), and also under the Railways Act at Kalyan railway police station on Saturday, Khalid added.

