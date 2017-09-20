Road rage: Man mows down a youth for objecting to smoking

Yet another road rage incident has left a student dead in Delhi. The accused man allegedly hit two motorcycle-borne persons with his car for objecting to him smoking in front of them.

The police have said that a case under sections 302/307 of the IPC has been filed. As per latest reports the accused was arrested.

Gurpreet and Maninder Singh, both in their 20s, had gone near AIIMS for filming a documentary on pavement dwellers. While they were having dinner near Safdarjung Hospital, a man came and started smoking on their faces, said a TOI report while quoting a witness.

On Sunday, a 38-year-old man was shot at, allegedly by a professional shooter, in south Delhi's Saket in an alleged case of road rage.

In July, a youth was attacked with knife by two unidentified men, in South Delhi's Lado Sarai area, in an alleged case of road rage.

OneIndia News