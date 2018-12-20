RLSP, HAM and LJD likely to get 8 seats in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, Dec 20: Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president and former Union human resource development minister Upendra Kushwaha has joined Mahagathbandhan in Bihar that has other constituent like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). These political parties will challenge the NDA in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

If sources are to be believed then Rashtriya Janata Dal-led by Lalu Prasad will contest around 22 Lok Sabha in the state, the Congress may get 10-12 seats while the RLSP, HAM and LJD will get 8 seats to divide among themselves. Sources further said that these three political outfits may merge under the leadership of former Union agriculture minister Sharad Yadav, who is at present patron of LJD. Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav will also be accommodated somewhere in the alliance.

Upendra Kushwaha had gone out of the NDA fold as the alliance refused to give as many seats as he was demanding for so he decided to part ways. A fierce battle is expected in Bihar with two big alliance pitted against each other. The NDA was successful in defeating the other political parties in 2014 Lok Sabha elections but in subsequent Assembly elections the NDA got humiliating defeat by the Mahagathbandhan.

Upendra Kushwaha said after a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi,"We had said that we have many options and United Progressive Alliance was one of them. The wholeheartedness shown by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Yadav is one of the reasons I joined it, but the biggest reason I'm here is the people of Bihar."

Kushwaha had high praise for Rahul Gandhi on December 19 as well, saying he has evolved into a mature leader and "is a likely option for replacing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister next year" The allies are expected to meet for discuss seat sharing. The Kushwaha community, which comprise 6 per cent of Bihar's voters, have traditionally supported the BJP. But the exit of Kushwaha, who also enjoys considerable influence in the community, is expected to split their vote.

At the moment the NDA alliance finalised the seat sharing formula under which the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) will contest 17 seats each while Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Ram Vilas Paswan will contest six seat one less than it had contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, the recent comments made by RJP leader Chirag Paswan is making unease in the NDA.

Actually the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and acting president of RLD Tejashwi Yadav are directly attacking prime minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar respectively. They want to contest elections with such a combinations that it is able to defeat NDA in Bihar.

Elections in Bihar are generally cost dominated and every alliance is trying to win over such communities that can help sail through 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But a fierce battle is likely in Bihar in 2019.