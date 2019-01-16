RLD's Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh Yadav, seat share decision soon

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Jan 16: The Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the matter of seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting between Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav comes after both the SP and BSP agreed to contest on 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh, leaving little room for the RLD to manoeuvre, especially after Mayawati announced that the two seats had been left for the "allies".

"It was a good meeting with Akhileshji. I feel we will be successful in our effort," ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying. Their meeting came four days after the SP and the BSP announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections to unitedly fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

Also Read | BSP and SP not joining the swearing-in of Congress CMs a warning signal to the party in UP

On January 12, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party had announced a tie-up for the upcoming parliamentary elections and said that smaller parties would be accommodated.

The RLD had earlier said talks for finding a place in the alliance were on. Chaudhary has demanded six of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.