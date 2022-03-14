YouTube
    RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all party units days after UP results

    Lucknow, Mar 14: Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday dissolved al districts and divisional units of the party.

    RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all party units days after UP results

    He said that new party officer-bearers will be appointed soon. The decision was taken after reviewing the party's performance in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, he said.

    The party will soon appoint new office-bearers. A meeting of the newly elected party MLAs has also been called on March 21 in which the Legislative Assembly leader will be elected, he said.

    The RLD had contested the state polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and fielded 33 seats out of which it won eight seats.

    The BJP returned to power by winning 255 seats while SP while its allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) won a total of 18 seats.

    SP emerged as the main opposition party winning 111 seats. Its allies, SBSP and RLD, together, won 14 seats. PTI

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 19:45 [IST]
    X