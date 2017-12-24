RK Nagar bypoll result LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am

The result of RK Nagar by-election will be announced on Sunday. Around 77.68 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the battle for this prestigious assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

The constituency was represented by late J. Jayalalithaa who passed away in December last year.

The by-election became a prestige battle between the two factions of AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran, M Ganesh of DMK and E Madhusudhanan of AIADMK are main candidated in the fray for the bypoll. The bypoll campaign was marred with reports of distribution of cash for votes by different groups.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Of the 59 candidates in the fray, the fight was essentially triangular with the key contenders being ruling AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan, main opposition DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and TTV Dinakaran who contested as an Independent.

OneIndia News