RK Nagar bypoll: EC rejects Deepa Jayakumar, actor Vishal's nominations

Election Commission has rejected nominations of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar and actor Vishal's for Chennai's RK Nagar bypoll.

The EC rejected Deepa and Vishal's nominations after several discrepancies were found in her form.

J.Deepa's affidavit stated current market value of two grounds in Sivagnanam St in T.Nagar with 2600 sq.ft. built up area as 'NIL'. She didn't state area or survey number of agricultural land. She did not disclose Bank FD's and spouse column was blank except for PAN Number.

Vishal has declared an income of Rs 4.21 crore for 2015-16. Yet, he has no bank fixed deposits, shares, jewellery, property and insurance. Out of Rs 1.06 crore assets declared, Rs 1.04 crore is in cars and 2.45 lakh is in cash. Has declared liabilities of Rs 7.84 crore.

Deepa had filed her nomination for the by-election yesterday as an independent candidate. Her nomination papers were accepted in April when bypoll was originally scheduled to be held for RK Nagar.

However, Election Commission decided to cancel the vote on charges of distribution of money and gift items to lure the electors.

In February, Deepa had floated the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai party to start her political career. The R.K. Nagar constituency, which was represented by Jayalalithaa, fell vacant upon her death on 5 December last year.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News