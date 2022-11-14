Looking forward to review progress of India's bi-lateral relations: PM as he heads to G20 Summit

Rivaba wants to follow PM Modi's path: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Nov 14: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Monday said that his wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is contesting from Jamnagar North in the upcoming Gujarat polls, wants to follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Clad in saffron kurta, the cricketer accompanied his wife Rivaba Jadeja to a BJP event organised in Jamnagar on Monday before she filed her nomination as a party candidate for the polls.

"It's her (Rivaba Jadeja) first time as an MLA candidate and she will learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this. She is of helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people," ANI quoted Ravindra Jadeja as saying.

On Sunday, the cricketer shared a video on Twitter requesting people to support his wife in the upcoming poll.

Gujarat polls: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba gets BJP ticket from Jamnagar North

"The Gujarat election is here and it's like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket! Tomorrow she will file her nomination I appeal to the people of Jamnagar and all the cricket lovers to come in large numbers to support her," Jadeja said in the video (roughly translated from Gujarati).

Rivaba, who is a graduate in engineering and joined the BJP in 2019, has replaced sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP candidate for the Jamnagar (North) seat.

Gujarat, a state where the BJP is seeking a sixth term, will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results of the 182-member assembly will be announced on December 8.

So far the party has announced the names of 167 candidates for the Gujarat polls after releasing its first list of candidates on Thursday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 15:36 [IST]