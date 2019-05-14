  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Riteish Deshmukh slams Goyal, says '7 years ago, My father would've replied

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 14: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh hit back at Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who said that his father, former Maharahashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, was busy about getting his son a role in film even when Mumbai was suffering from the 26/11 attack in 2008.

    Riteish Deshmukh slams Goyal for attacking his father, says 7 years ago, My father wouldve replied
    Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh.PTI Photo

    Riteish Deshmukh took to twitter on Monday and pointed out that it was wrong to accuse someone "who is not there to defend himself." He wrote that while it is true that he visited the hotel, it was incorrect of Goyal to claim that he was there ""while the 'shooting and bombing' was happening".

    Rise above appeasement and dynasty politics: Piyush Goyal to Congress

    "It is true that I had accompanied my father but untrue that he was trying to get me a role in a film," Riteish Deshmukh said, adding that his father never ever spoke to a director or a producer to cast him in a film. "I take pride in that," he wrote.

    The actor's remark comes after Goyal had accused Vilasrao Deshmukh of finding a role for his son when the 2008 Mumbai attacks took place.

    "I am from Mumbai. You might remember the 26/11 terror attack. The then Congress government was weak and could not do anything. The then chief minister (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had brought a film producer outside Oberoi Hotel while shooting and bombing was going on inside. CM was concerned about getting his child a film role," Goyal said on Sunday.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PIYUSH GOYAL News

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal vilasrao deshmukh 2611 attack

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue