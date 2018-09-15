  • search

Rewari gang-rape case: Police releases pictures of 3 accused

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Sep 15: The Haryana Police on Saturday released pictures of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman. One of the accused is an Army Jawan.

    The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana's Mahendargarh district on Wednesday.

    Here are the photos of the three accused released by cops:

    Manish

    Manish

    One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an Army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said on Saturday.

    Nishu

    Nishu

    A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

    Pankaj (The accused army man)

    Pankaj (The accused army man)

    The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day. However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters on Friday that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case.

    Haryana DGP B S Sandhu

    Haryana DGP B S Sandhu had earlier saidall the three accused were known to the victim.

    (Images credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Read more about:

    gangrape rewari rape haryana

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 18:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue