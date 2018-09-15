Manish

One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an Army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said on Saturday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day. However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters on Friday that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case.

Case registered. The 3 culprits have been identified,one of whom is an Army personnel. We're issuing warrant against him.Hope arrests will be made by this evening.ADG Rewari will conduct enquiry to see if there was a negligence by police dept: Haryana DGP on Rewari gang-rape case pic.twitter.com/YSWs2ltrQE — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

