Retail inflation drops to 3.69% in August

New Delhi, Sep 12: The retail inflation for the month of August 2018 dropped to 3.69% as compared to 4.17 % in July 2018.

Reports say that the IIP levels have remained fairly steady. The IIP for July was 6.6% as compared to 6.9% in June.

Consumer food price inflation fell 0.29 percent in August from 1.37 percent in July. Prices of vegetables witnessed a degrowth of 7 percent in August as compared with a degrowth 2.2 percent in July.

Fuel cost grew to 8.47 percent in August from 7.96 percent a month ago on rising crude oil prices.

Its previous low was in October 2017 at 3.58 per cent. As for year-on-year comparison, retail inflation had increased by 2.36 per cent in July last year. The CSO data revealed that inflation in vegetables declined by (-) 2.19 per cent last month, compared to 7.8 per cent in June.