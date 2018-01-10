Republic Day: Rehearsals, preparations in full swing

Preparations for the upcoming Republic Day is in full swing in New Delhi. Defense contingents have been rehearsing for the parade everyday braving dense fog and winter in the national capital. The highlight of this year's Republic Day is presence of leaders of all Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries coming to India as chief guests. This is unprecedented in India's history.

PM Modi said the reason for inviting the SEAN leaders is the year 2017 was special for both ASEAN and India because the Southeast Asian block completed its 50 years of formation and the year also marked 25 years of India's partnership with the grouping.

ITBP contingent An officer of ITBP contingent watching soldiers march during rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo Security check at the venue Security personnel with sniffer dogs inspect the lawns at India Gate, as a part of the preparations for the Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo Construction underway A structure is being created as preparations are underway for the Republic day Celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo President's bodyguards President's bodyguards practice in dense fog ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo Republic Day statues Artisans giving final touches on the fiberglass statues of great Indian personalities, at Kumartuli in Kolkata on Monday. The statues will be sent to Delhi for the forthcoming Republic Day function at India Gate. PTI Photo Fiberglass sculptors An artisan making a fiberglass sculptor of a sitar near readied statues, at Kumartuli in Kolkata on Monday. The statues will be sent to Delhi for the forthcoming Republic Day function at India Gate. PTI Photo

