YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Day parade to showcase historic glory of 1971 war

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 18: This year the military fly past at the Republic Day parade will features formations to commemorate the moments of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

    Republic Day parade to showcase historic glory of 1971 war

    It would also commemorate the historic Tangali airdrop and the Meghna operation. Nearly 75 different aircraft from the IAF, Army and Navy will take part in the flying display on January 26. These would include the Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, Jaguars, C-130J, Mi-35 gunships, MiG-29K maritime fighters and P-81 maritime surveillance aircraft. This year would witness the largest and grandest display, IAF officials said.

    A report in the Hindustan Times said that the Tangali formation will feature the vintage Dakota aircraft along with two Dornier 22 aircraft. The Tangali airdrop took place north of Dhaka and it set the stage for the surrender of the Pakistan Army.

    The Meghana formation will commemorate a heli-borne operation during the 1971 war. The IAF choppers played a crucial role in moving troops across the Meghna river in erstwhile East Pakistan.

    The tableau of the IAF will display fighter planes attacking the Governor House in Dhaka and a model of the Ghat fighter which played a crucial role in the 1971 war as a result of which Bangladesh was liberated.

    More REPUBLIC DAY News  

    Read more about:

    republic day 1971 war

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 8:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X