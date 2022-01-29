Watch: 1st-time cockpit view from fighter jets at Republic Day flypast will give you goosebumps

Republic Day: Beating Retreat ceremony is underway at Vijay Chowk

Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Beating the Retreat ceremony which marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations is underway at Vijay Chowk. The event is being watched by PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and defence minister Rajnath Singh among other dignitaries.

In a first, a grand drone show will dazzle the sky above the national capital during the Beating the Retreat ceremony and this remains the major attraction of the event.

The 10-minute drone show involving 1,000 drones will commemorate 75 years of Independence, that being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It has been conceptualised, designed, produced and choreographed under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative, as per the Defence Ministry.

#WATCH live: Beating Retreat ceremony being held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi https://t.co/e2dtBDvwhk — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Elaborate Security, Traffic Diverted

Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held at Vijay Chowk here, officials said on Thursday.

According to an advisory, traffic restrictions will be put in place on Saturday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic, it said, adding traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and "C" hexagon, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa "T" Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, the advisory said.

The entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on Saturday, it added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon (after 7 pm), the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules and follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and traffic police helpline, it added. PTI

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 18:37 [IST]