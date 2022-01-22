Republic Day: Delhi-NCR under high-security cover after intel inputs of possible terror attack

Republic Day 2022: PM Modi to interact with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Monday

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on 24th January, 2022 via video conferencing.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State will also be present on the occasion.

The event will be webcast on https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in from 11:30 A.M. onwards.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on 31st August of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of Innovation, Scholastic achievements, Sports, Arts & Culture, Social Service and Bravery, which deserve recognition. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- and a certificate.

These Awards are conferred by Hon'ble President in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The awardees of PMRBP also take part in the Republic Day parade every year.

However, in view of COVID-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony at New Delhi this year. On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on 24th January and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact virtually with the winners of PMRBP-2022.

The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district would join the event from their district Head Quarters.

During the function, the Prime Minister would give digital certificates to winners of PMRBP 2022 using Block Chain Technology.

The certificates would also be given to winners of PMRBP-2021, who could not be given the certificates last year due to COVID situation. Block Chain Technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees of PMRBP.

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:17 [IST]