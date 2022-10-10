YouTube
    Remove Sajid Khan from Big Boss: Maliwal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

    The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

    Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal
    "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

    Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.
    Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 15:07 [IST]
    X