Remembering Sri Guru Nabha Dass Ji: April 8 declared as holiday in Punjab

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Apr 06: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced April 8 as gazetted holiday on the occasion of Sri Guru Nabha Dass Ji's birthday.

The government announced April 8 as gazetted holiday in the place of reserved leave in Punjab government offices and educational institutions. The birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nabha Dass Ji is observed in Punjab on April 8th each year.

Shri Guru Nabha Das was a saint, theologian and author of holy scripture, The Bhaktamal. In this sacred scripture, Nabha Das wrote the life history of almost every saint ranging from the Satya Yuga to the Kali Yuga age.

On his birthday 8 April, millions of followers remember him and his resolve to work for humanity.

Nabha Dass was born on 8th April, 1537 at Village Bhadrachalam located on the banks of river Godavari in Khammam District of Andhra Pradesh. His parents - father Ram Dass and mother Janki Devi were ardent devotees of Lord Rama and belonged to Mahasha Community. They earned their living by making wooden and Bamboo baskets.

Orphaned at the age of five, he was later taken by the revered saints, Shri Agar Dass ji and Keel Dass, to Ghalta Dham temple near Jaipur, Rajasthan.

There, his knowledge and wisdom meant that he was chosen to write about the lives of more than 200 saints. In this sacred scripture, The Bhaktamal, Nabha Das wrote the life history of almost every saint ranging from the Satyug to the Kalyug era.