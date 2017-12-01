Religion is personal, I am a Shiv Bhakt: Rahul Gandhi

I am a Shiv Bhakt and do not need a certificate from anyone, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said. A video of the Congress leader surfaced in which he states the above.

The statement comes a day after his name allegedly figured in a register meant for non-Hindus at the Somnath temple.

"My grandmother and my family are Shiv Bhakts. These things (religion) are normally kept private and we don't speak about them. We believe that our religion is our personal matter.

We don't need to give a certificate about this from anyone," Gandhi is heard telling a group of people in his first comment about his religion after the row.He was speaking at a closed door meeting in Amreli.

OneIndia News