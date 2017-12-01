Religion is personal, I am a Shiv Bhakt: Rahul Gandhi

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

I am a Shiv Bhakt and do not need a certificate from anyone, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said. A video of the Congress leader surfaced in which he states the above.

Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi

The statement comes a day after his name allegedly figured in a register meant for non-Hindus at the Somnath temple.

"My grandmother and my family are Shiv Bhakts. These things (religion) are normally kept private and we don't speak about them. We believe that our religion is our personal matter.

We don't need to give a certificate about this from anyone," Gandhi is heard telling a group of people in his first comment about his religion after the row.He was speaking at a closed door meeting in Amreli.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

rahul gandhi, congress vice president, religion, somnath temple

Story first published: Friday, December 1, 2017, 5:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 1, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.