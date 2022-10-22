Reliance Jio to launch 5G in Rajasthan today

India

oi-Prakash KL

Jaipur, Oct 22: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will announce the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday.

Akash Ambani will reportedly reach Udaipur by a special plane, from where he will travel to Nathdwara to launch 5G services in the desert state on Saturday morning.

Company chairman Akash Ambani will dedicate the services to Srinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family. The commercial launch will take place later. "The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," PTI quoted an official as saying.

"We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple.

5G will take education to next level: PM Modi at the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple. In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

It may be recalled that Mukesh Ambani had taken blessings from the temple mahant, Vishal Baba, after having darshan of Shrinathji, last month. He had then claimed that 5G services will be launched in the state from the temple in Nathdwara.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:40 [IST]