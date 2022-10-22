YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Reliance Jio to launch 5G in Rajasthan today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Oct 22: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will announce the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday.

    Akash Ambani will reportedly reach Udaipur by a special plane, from where he will travel to Nathdwara to launch 5G services in the desert state on Saturday morning.

    Reliance Jio to launch 5G in Rajasthan today

    Company chairman Akash Ambani will dedicate the services to Srinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family. The commercial launch will take place later. "The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," PTI quoted an official as saying.

    "We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple.

    5G will take education to next level: PM Modi at the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat5G will take education to next level: PM Modi at the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat

    Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple. In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

    It may be recalled that Mukesh Ambani had taken blessings from the temple mahant, Vishal Baba, after having darshan of Shrinathji, last month. He had then claimed that 5G services will be launched in the state from the temple in Nathdwara.

    Comments

    More RELIANCE JIO News  

    Read more about:

    reliance jio launch 5g rajasthan

    Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X