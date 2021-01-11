Released PDP leader arrested again in terror related case

New Delhi, Jan 11: After he was granted bail by a court of the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case, PDP youth wing leader, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para was detained again for questioning in a separate terror related case.

He was detained by the counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir police. While the exact details of the case is not known, a source tells OneIndia that the FIR is an open one. Several of the PDP chief's (Mehbooba Mufti) relatives have been questioned in the case already. The case was filed after Para was arrested by the NIA, the source also said.

Earlier the NIA had accused Para of allegedly paying the Hizbul Mujahideen to get the outfit's support ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Para was arrested ahead of the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the probe relating to suspended DySP Davinder Singh's links to the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was however released on Saturday, following an order of the NIA Court.

While Para in his bail application has denied all links to the outfit, the NIA has learnt that the money was paid to Hizbul Mujahideen operative Naveed Babu through Singh. The money was carried in a tiffin box after being collected at the Srinagar airport where Singh was posted, the NIA also found.

The NIA in its July 2020 chargesheet said that Singh had been sheltering Hizbul terrorists. He was also accused of aiding and abetting their activities. Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar. They set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi.

However before he could leave, the police arrested him.

NIA in July filed a chargesheet against six people, including suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, for alleged terror activities in the country, officials said.

Besides Singh, the chargesheet also names banned Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu as well as the group's alleged overground worker Irfan Shafi Mir and its member Rafi Ahmad Rather. The other two named are Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a trader, and Naveed Babu's brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, officials said.

Singh, who was arrested in January this year, is alleged to have established contact with officials of the Pakistan High Commission through secure social media platforms, officials said.