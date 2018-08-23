Registration begins today: All about MICAT (I) 2018

New Delhi, Aug 23: The MICAT (I) 2018 registration process begins today. The exam is scheduled too be held on December 2 for admission to the PGDM (C) programme.

The last date to apply for the same is November 20 by 11:50 pm. The two-year course is the flagship programme of the institution and offers specialisations in marketing research, digital communication management, brand management, media management and advertising management. The exam is conducted twice a year in over 48 cities across the country.

Candidates have to take at least one of the three exams- Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). Apart from taking one these exams, all applicants are required to appear for MICAT.

Eligibility Criteria

The aspirant should be holding a bachelor's degree (10 + 2 + 3 system) or an equivalent qualification in any discipline recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Those appearing for final examinations of a bachelor's degree (or equivalent) are also eligible to apply.

Examination cities

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Faridabad,Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Meerut, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Muzaffarnagar, Nagpur, Noida, Panjim, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

MICAT structure

MICAT is divided into three sections:

Section A: Psychometric Test

Section B: Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness; Divergent and Convergent Thinking

Section C: Descriptive test