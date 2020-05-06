Recovered COVID-19 patients thank and praise hospital staff

Shimla, May 06: Six COVID-19 patients who recovered have written a letter to the Himachal Pradesh government, praising the medical team at a hospital in Hamirpur district for the excellent care.

A retired principal from Punjab and five other patients were admitted at the Radhasoami Charitable Hospital in Bhota after they had tested positive. Two of them belong to Hamirpur district, while four others were from Una district.

In the letter, they thanked the staff for their treatment in an efficient manner.

The recovered people said that they had been provided a balanced diet as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol and they were encouraged psychologically by the team after every half an hour.

"The medical staff attended and encouraged us without any hesitation and fear," they added.