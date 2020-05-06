  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Recovered COVID-19 patients thank and praise hospital staff

    By
    |

    Shimla, May 06: Six COVID-19 patients who recovered have written a letter to the Himachal Pradesh government, praising the medical team at a hospital in Hamirpur district for the excellent care.

    Recovered COVID-19 patients thank and praise hospital staff

    A retired principal from Punjab and five other patients were admitted at the Radhasoami Charitable Hospital in Bhota after they had tested positive. Two of them belong to Hamirpur district, while four others were from Una district.

    Dharavi reports 33 more coronavirus cases

    In the letter, they thanked the staff for their treatment in an efficient manner.

    The recovered people said that they had been provided a balanced diet as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol and they were encouraged psychologically by the team after every half an hour.

    "The medical staff attended and encouraged us without any hesitation and fear," they added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus patients punjab

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X