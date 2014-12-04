Record Aadhaar number of pensioners: Govt tells banks

New Delhi, Dec 4: Banks have been asked to obtain Aadhaar and mobile numbers of all central government pensioners as part of an endeavour to provide digital life certificates to them and ensure easy disbursement of pension.

The Centre has also emphasised on a special drive by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to ensure that all central government pensioners get Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number which acts as a proof of identity and address, anywhere in the country.

The move is a part of government's initiative of providing 'Aadhaar based digital life certificate for pensioners'. A meeting was held recently with representatives of various banks by Secretary, (Pension), under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, on matters related to the implementation of digital life certificate scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10.

Pensioners can now digitally provide proof of their existence to authorities for continuity of pension every year instead of requiring to present themselves physically or through a life certificate issued by designated authorities. "They (banks) were also informed that all banks are required to collect mobile numbers and Aadhaar numbers of the pensioners under the e-KYC norms, as it is an important ingredient of the 'Digital India' initiative of the government.

"Secretary (Pension) emphasised that this is being monitored in the government at the highest level, since for policy purpose, data of pensioners is very important, including where they are located.

"As the banks are at the forefront in respect of Information Technology, hence all the banks could easily complete the task within the time-limits prescribed," according to the minutes of the meeting. There are about 50 lakh central government pensioners.

PTI

