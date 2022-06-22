Rebel Shiv Sena NCP, Congress for turmoil says it was becoming impossible to work

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede condemns Malik's comments: My morale will not go down, I will work even better

New Delhi, Jun 22: The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati under the leadership of Eknath Shinde said that they are not upset with their party but the coalition partners NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

One of the breakaway MLAs Sandipan Bhumare told a news channel that they did not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised out complaints with Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray. He also told PTI that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress.

Bhumare a Cabinet minister said, 'what else do I need in life. But as a representative of the people, I need to address their grievances. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners he also said.

A political turmoil has broken out on Maharashtra after Shinde decamped on Tuesday with a large number party MLAs. He first went to Gujarat, but currently is in Guwahati. Shinde is said to have arrived in Guwahati with 33 Sena MLAs and seven independents. All are currently in the Radisson property in the city.

Shinde has claimed the support of 40 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti defection law and bring down the government.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288 member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.