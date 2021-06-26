Ready for discussion: Agriculture Minister urges farmers to end protest

Farmers to gherao all Raj Bhavans across country on June 26

New Delhi, June 26: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday urged farmers end their agitation and reiterated that the centre is open to discuss any provision in the farm laws.

"I want to tell all the farmers union people that they should end their agitation. The Government of India is also ready to discuss and redress any provision of law," tweeted Tomar.

मैं सभी किसान यूनियन के लोगों को कहना चाहता हूँ कि उनको अपना आंदोलन समाप्त करना चाहिए।



भारत सरकार कानून के किसी भी प्रावधान पर बात करने के लिए भी तैयार है और उसका निराकरण करने के लिए भी तैयार है। pic.twitter.com/VUxrAh8MZl — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) June 26, 2021

To mark the seven-month completion, farmers plan to submit memorandums to Governors across the country against the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws.

The government last held talks with farmer leaders on January 22. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a January 26 tractor parade by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 15:54 [IST]