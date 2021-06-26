YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ready for discussion: Agriculture Minister urges farmers to end protest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday urged farmers end their agitation and reiterated that the centre is open to discuss any provision in the farm laws.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "I want to tell all the farmers union people that they should end their agitation. The Government of India is also ready to discuss and redress any provision of law," tweeted Tomar.

    To mark the seven-month completion, farmers plan to submit memorandums to Governors across the country against the three farm laws.

    Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

    Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws.

    The government last held talks with farmer leaders on January 22. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a January 26 tractor parade by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News  

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X