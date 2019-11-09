  • search
    Read full 1,045 page Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya

    New Delhi, Nov 09: The verdict was a unanimous one and the Ayodhya dispute has finally been solved by a five judge bench in a 1,045 page verdict.

    The Supreme Court held that the Hindus would get the disputed land at Ayodhya.

    The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that the Hindus would get the land subject to certain conditions. Further the court said that a suitable plot measuring 5 acres shall be given to the Sunni Waqf Board.

    Full judgement

