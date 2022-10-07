YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for specific use cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon launch the pilot project of the digital rupee for specific use cases as it tests digital currency in India. The central bank released a concept note on the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) today.

    RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for specific use cases

    "The purpose behind the issue of this Concept Note is to create awareness about CBDCs in general and the planned features of the Digital Rupee (e₹), in particular. It explains the objectives, choices, benefits, and risks of issuing a CBDC in India. The Note also seeks to explain Reserve Bank's approach towards the introduction of the CBDC," said a statement from the RBI.

    EMIs to go up as RBI raises interest rateEMIs to go up as RBI raises interest rate

    "The Concept Note also discusses key considerations such as technology and design choices, possible uses of Digital Rupee, issuance mechanisms, etc. It examines the implications of the introduction of CBDC on the banking system, monetary policy, financial stability, and analyses privacy issues," it added.

    "The Reserve Bank will soon commence pilot launches of e₹ for specific use cases. As the extent and scope of such pilot launches expand, RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e₹, from time to time," it further added.

    The digital version of a country's fiat currency that is also a claim on the central bank is known as a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

    Transactions and other services that would usually be carried out with physical money can now be carried out with digital currency.

    These digital currencies can be converted into paper currency and will reflect on the RBI's balance sheet, thereby granting it legal tender status.

    India is planning to launch its own central bank digital currency in 2023.

    Comments

    More RBI News  

    Read more about:

    rbi reserve bank of india

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X