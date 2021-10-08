For Quick Alerts
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021: Key highlights
Mumbai, Oct 8: Following are the highlights of the RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das:
- RBI keeps short-term lending rate (repo) at 4 pc for 8th time in row; retains accommodative policy stance
- Marginal standing facility rate and bank rate too remain unchanged at 4.25 pc; Reverse repo rate also unchanged at 3.35 pc
- GDP growth projection too retained at 9.5 pc for FY''22
- Real GDP growth for Q1:2022-23 projected at 17.2 pc
- RBI says retail inflation likely to be 5.3 pc for 2021-22, lower than earlier projection of 5.7 pc
- Going forward, several evolving factors provide comfort on food price front, says RBI Guv
- RBI says took over 100 measures to safeguard economy from the ravages of COVID pandemic since March, 2020
- RBI to ensure adequate liquidity in system to support process of economic recovery
- RBI to introduce framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across India
- Per transaction limit via IMPS to be increased to Rs 5 lakh from current Rs 2 lakh
- Another cohort on 'Prevention and Mitigation of financial frauds' under Regulatory Sandbox scheme to be introduced
- Internal Ombudsman mechanism to be introduced to address grievances of customers of large Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)
- Next Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled to take place during December 6
Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 13:24 [IST]