  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI circular on insolvency quashed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The Supreme Court has quashed the RBI circular of last year that pertains to the provisions for declaring a company bankrupt even on a one-day overdue.

    RBI circular on insolvency quashed
    File Photo of Reserve Bank of India

    The bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said: "We have declared the RBI circular ultra vires."
    Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) had on February 12, 2018 issued a circular saying that lenders have to provide for resolution plan within 180 days in case of large account of Rs 2,000 crore and above.

    RBI turns down IDBI Bank's proposal to change name

    It said that if a resolution was not found by August 27, Non Performing Asset (NPA) accounts should be sent to bankruptcy courts.

    However, during the pendency of the matter, the apex court on September 11 last year asked banks to maintain status quo and not to initiate insolvency proceedings against loan defaulting companies.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court reserve bank of india

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue