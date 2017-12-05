RBI assistant prelims result 2017 date, how to check

The RBI assistant prelims result 2017 is likely to be declared anytime soon. The online examination for the recruitment of assistants was conducted in the last week of November. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The recruitment notification said that the preliminary exams' result will be declared in December.The main exam will be conducted tentatively on December 20. The results will be available on https://m.rbi.org.in//home.aspx.

How to check RBI assistant prelims result 2017:

Go to https://m.rbi.org.in//home.aspx

Click on https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/scripts/index.aspx

Click on https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/resultsnew.aspx

Click on link for result of online preliminary examination for the post of assistant - 2017' to go to login page

Enter required details on login page

Submit

View result

Take a printout

