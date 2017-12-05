RBI assistant prelims result 2017 date, how to check

By: Vicky Nanjappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The RBI assistant prelims result 2017 is likely to be declared anytime soon. The online examination for the recruitment of assistants was conducted in the last week of November. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

RBI assistant prelims result 2017 date, how to check

The recruitment notification said that the preliminary exams' result will be declared in December.The main exam will be conducted tentatively on December 20. The results will be available on https://m.rbi.org.in//home.aspx.

How to check RBI assistant prelims result 2017:

OneIndia News

Read more about:

rbi, results

Story first published: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.