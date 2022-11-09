Ravindra Jadeja’s wife likely to be BJP candidate in Gujarat

New Delhi, Nov 09: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja may be fielded by the BJP for the Gujarat assembly elections to be held next month. Rivaba had joined the BJP in 2019.

The party is expected to announce its first list shortly, a report in the Hindustan Times said. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP chief, J P Nadda met with the state unit's core group including chief minister Bhupendra Paten and state unit chief C R Patil. The Central Election Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting today.

Rivaba after joining the BJP reportedly sought a ticket from Jamnagar (North). The seat is held by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja of the BJP. A PTI report said that the party is looking to inject fresh energy into the organisation and this could mean some senior leaders may be dropped.

Last week the ABP's C-Voter pre-poll survey predicted an easy win for the BJP. It said over 56 per cent of the nearly 23,000 respondents said that they planned to vote for the BJP. Only 17 per cent said that they would vote for the Congress while 20 per cent were in favour of AAP.

Voting to the 182 member Gujarat assembly will be held on December 1 and 5 and the results will be out on December 8.

