  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ratnagiri dam breach : NCP workers throw crabs outside Maha minister’s house

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 09: A group of NCP workers staged protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant in Pune against his statement on Ratnagiri's Tiware dam breach. The Minister had said that crabs were responsible for the breach in the dam.

    After the devastating accident on July 3, Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people, was due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causing leakage.

    Ratnagiri dam breach : NCP workers throw crabs outside Maha minister’s house
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    "There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate," Sawant told media persons here.

    On being asked if the construction was weak, the minister said that he came to know the shoddy construction work from the farmers and villagers of the area.

    Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Dam breach death toll rises to 19

    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has recovered 18 dead bodies so far from the dam, which breached in Ratnagiri district on June 3, creating a flood-like situation downstream.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered an inquiry in the matter which will be helmed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a secretary rank official.

    Fadnavis has also asked his Water Resources & Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan to visit

    Ratnagiri and provide relief to affected families.

    Eighteen bodies were recovered till Thursday after the dam breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages.

    Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away. Two National Disaster Response Force were deployed for relief operations. Bhendewadi area is also affected due to this incident which falls under Tiware Gram Panchayat.

    More NDRF News

    Read more about:

    ndrf ratnagiri ncp maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue